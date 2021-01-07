https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Pence-says-violence-never-wins-15851581.php
Alert: Pence says 'violence never wins,' McConnell decries 'attempted insurrection' as Congress resumes electoral countPublished
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pence says 'violence never wins,' McConnell decries 'attempted insurrection' as Congress resumes electoral count.
Most Popular
-
1
Waterfront homes evacuated due to landslide near Poulsbo
-
2
Educators look at new education guidelines
-
3
Bobby Shmurda to be eligible for release in February
-
4
New Jersey man gets 7-plus years on stalking, porn charges
-
5
This Le Creuset sauteuse is down to its Black Friday price
-
6
Lake County 4-H program reflects on the positives of 2020
-
7
Tom Lounsbury: Last year was tough but unforgettable
-
8
Search continues for 2 kids swept by ocean in Sonoma County
-
9
Questions rise about Dan Mullen's coaching future at Florida
-
10
COVID's impact on Baldwin sports is top story of 2020
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.