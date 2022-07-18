Alert: Penalty trial of Parkland, Florida school shooter begins; deadliest U.S. mass shooting to reach a jury

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Penalty trial of Parkland, Florida school shooter begins; deadliest U.S. mass shooting to reach a jury.
- Tire and electronic collection scheduled for Aug. 6
- Bitely Homecoming Celebration starts Friday
- Troutarama 2022 to coincide with Baldwin's 150th anniversary
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Fire destroys historic downtown Luther storefronts
Most Popular
- The No. 9 jersey wearer played in more World Series games than anyone in the 1960s winning three...
- Motor City, once featured in a TIME Special Report called "The Tragedy of Detroit - How a great...
- Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to a report of a 1-year-old boy...
- Additional responding agencies included Van Buren County, Covert Township police and fire, and...