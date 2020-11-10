https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Party-statement-Saeb-Erekat-longtime-15714975.php
Alert: Party statement: Saeb Erekat, longtime spokesman and negotiator for the Palestinians, dies at 65Updated
JERUSALEM (AP) — Party statement: Saeb Erekat, longtime spokesman and negotiator for the Palestinians, dies at 65.
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
-
3
Commissioners discuss ORVs, use of county-owned vehicles
-
4
Minority pushes Trump agenda largely unpopular among tribes
-
5
Pfizer, Carnival rise; Biogen, Newmont fall
-
6
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
-
7
Alabama man charged with murder in Tennessee disappearance
-
8
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Department Programs & Initiatives
-
9
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
10
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.