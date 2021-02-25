https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Parliament-passes-final-amendments-to-15977425.php
Alert: Parliament passes final amendments to Australian laws forcing Google and Facebook to pay for newsUpdated
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Parliament passes final amendments to Australian laws forcing Google and Facebook to pay for news.
