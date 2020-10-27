https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Orders-for-big-ticket-manufactured-goods-15677653.php
Alert: Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods increased 1.9% in September with a key business investment category up as wellUpdated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods increased 1.9% in September with a key business investment category up as well.
Most Popular
-
1
Evart resident strikes it rich with hunting and fishing
-
2
Fishing continues to be a struggle for anglers
-
3
Reader questions if some kept quiet about plot in Luther
-
4
Road Commission program will help fund local roads
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Concealed and Open Carry Laws
-
7
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.