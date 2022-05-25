Alert: Oklahoma’s governor signs the strictest abortion ban in U.S., ending the procedure in the state with few exceptions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s governor signs the strictest abortion ban in U.S., ending the procedure in the state with few exceptions.
