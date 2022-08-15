Alert: Official says petition drive for a recall election to oust reformist Los Angeles County district attorney has failed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Official says petition drive for a recall election to oust reformist Los Angeles County district attorney has failed.
- Baldwin Elementary welcomes Diane VanAntwerp as new principal
- Idlewild Jazz and Blues Festival draws crowds
- Kentucky judge suspended; says commission is 'being used'
- Marlborough ghost town documented in full-length film
- Baldwin Street Fair to celebrate town's sesquicentennial
- New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
- Midwest jet pilots' "Boondoggle" coming to Baldwin Municipal Airport
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
Most Popular
- The Otsego County Animal Shelter recently posted a public service announcement informing pet...
- An insect that sucks the sap out of a range of plants and crops made its way across northeastern...
- Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, a Woodbridge, Illinois-based restaurant chain, is recalling...
- You have a chance to own history and maybe a haunted mansion...