Alert: No one wins giant U.S. Mega Millions draw, sending jackpot to an estimated $1.02 billion

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No one wins giant U.S. Mega Millions draw, sending jackpot to an estimated $1.02 billion.
- ELECTION: Michigan Senate districts 33, 34 race up for grabs
- Michigan State Police needs help finding missing man
- Angler hooks rare 'golden' smallmouth bass on Michigan river
- 20 photos of Chicago in the 1950s
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- ELECTION: Voters to decide Michigan House districts 100, 101
- Klondike discontinues Choco Taco. Here's why:
- Michigan House hopeful Joseph Fox running for 101th District
Most Popular
- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office charitable campaign presented a check for $1,000 to the Lake...
- The annual Troutarama festival is always a great time in the Baldwin community, but this year it...
- After months of rolling over, the $830 million Mega Millions jackpot for July 26 — earning the...
- The Shark Tracker follows a shark's path and displays information about the animal's name, sex,...