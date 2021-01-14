https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-New-York-attorney-general-sues-NYPD-15870375.php
Alert: New York attorney general sues NYPD, saying rough treatment of spring protesters part a longstanding pattern of abuseUpdated
NEW YORK (AP) — New York attorney general sues NYPD, saying rough treatment of spring protesters part a longstanding pattern of abuse.
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: "Can I bum a smoke?"
-
2
FiveCAP making a difference since 1964
-
3
Baldwin resident plans 'Share the Warmth' event
-
4
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
5
Anglers welcome the start of 2021 ice fishing season
-
6
COVID update: 58 receive vaccine in Lake County
-
7
Louisiana receives major disaster declaration for Zeta
-
8
Aspirus acquiring Ascension hospitals and clinics
-
9
Lake County Community Events Calendar
-
10
US Space Command site to be located in Huntsville, Alabama
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.