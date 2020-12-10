https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-New-Hampshire-House-Speaker-Dick-Hinch-15791712.php
Alert: New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch died from COVID-19, medical examiner saysUpdated
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch died from COVID-19, medical examiner says.
Most Popular
-
1
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Random Laws, Volume II
-
3
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
-
4
Mental Health Matters: Coping with Seasonal Affective Disorder
-
5
'Campers vs. residents' sends bad vibe in Webber Township
-
6
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
7
Hunter has success in Lake County
-
8
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
-
9
Baldwin athletes waiting to see if sports will resume next week
-
10
BOOK BUZZ
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.