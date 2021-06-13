Skip to main content
Alert: Naftali Bennett sworn in as Israel's new prime minister
Alert: Naftali Bennett sworn in as Israel's new prime minister
June 13, 2021
Updated: June 13, 2021 2:08 p.m.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Naftali Bennett sworn in as Israel's new prime minister.
