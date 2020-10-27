https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-NXIVM-head-Keith-Raniere-sentenced-to-120-15679092.php
Alert: NXIVM head Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison for turning some female followers into sex slavesUpdated
NEW YORK (AP) — NXIVM head Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison for turning some female followers into sex slaves.
