Alert: NTSB: Father, not 13-year-old, was driving truck in deadly Texas crash with New Mexico golf teams; had meth in system

DALLAS (AP) — NTSB: Father, not 13-year-old, was driving truck in deadly Texas crash with New Mexico golf teams; had meth in system.
- Fire destroys historic downtown Luther storefronts
- Mid-Michigan Idlewilders host annual Summer Festival
- Getting to know the community: Nancy Przedwojewski, of Irons
- Troutarama to feature softball tournament
- Road deaths hit national high last year
- Troutarama 2022 to coincide with Baldwin's 150th anniversary
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, June 2022
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
Most Popular
- After several years of hard work, those who had a hand in the Irons Community Center had reason...
- Baldwin Community Schools teacher Miguel Quinteros continues to share his passion for computer...
- Big cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and New York may be some of the cities that come to mind...
- Because the collider was restarted after a three-year hiatus, at record energy levels and will...