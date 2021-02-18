https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-NASA-says-a-rover-has-landed-on-Mars-to-15961050.php
Alert: NASA says a rover has landed on Mars to mine for evidence of whether life once existed thereUpdated
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA says a rover has landed on Mars to mine for evidence of whether life once existed there.
