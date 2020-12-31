https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Minneapolis-police-Man-shot-killed-in-15837327.php
Alert: Minneapolis police: Man shot, killed in exchange of gunfire with officers during felony traffic stopUpdated
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police: Man shot, killed in exchange of gunfire with officers during felony traffic stop.
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Are stun guns legal?
-
2
TV series features Marlborough
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Did you just see a real bright light?'
-
4
Evart hunter, angler enjoying impressive success
-
5
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
6
5 Peloton bike alternatives for indoor cardio
-
7
Former Baldwin four-sport athlete set to play college disc golf
-
8
Anglers anxious for holiday fishing
-
9
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Can you break a $100?
-
10
DAYS GONE BY: Historic Dunrovin Lodge
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.