https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Merkel-German-officials-agree-to-4-week-15681553.php
Alert: Merkel: German officials agree to 4-week partial shutdown closing restaurants, bars, theaters, among other restrictionsUpdated
BERLIN (AP) — Merkel: German officials agree to 4-week partial shutdown closing restaurants, bars, theaters, among other restrictions.
Most Popular
-
1
'Campers vs. residents' sends bad vibe in Webber Township
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
3
Saddle Up Big Buck Contest begins
-
4
Lake County Sheriff's Office cracking down on drug crime
-
5
Fishing continues to be a struggle for anglers
-
6
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
-
7
Webber officials continue discussion on camping, RV ordinance
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.