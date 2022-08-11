Alert: McDonald's says it will start reopening some restaurants in Ukraine in coming months after Russia's war spurred closures

CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald's says it will start reopening some restaurants in Ukraine in coming months after Russia's war spurred closures.
Most Popular
