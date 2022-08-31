Alert: Man charged with first-degree murder in series of apparently random shootings in Detroit that left 3 dead, 1 wounded

Ride for a Cure continues legacy of giving back Horses and their riders, as well as campers in the Reed City and Chase area have an opportunity...

"Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols remains going to space Where "art meets life" Nichols ashes will travel on a rocket between 150 million and 300 million...

Michigan man unknowingly enters, wins Michigan lottery A Michigan man unknowingly entered into a Michigan Lottery's second chance game and walked away...