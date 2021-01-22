https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Man-charged-in-deaths-of-36-people-in-2016-15890667.php
Alert: Man charged in deaths of 36 people in 2016 San Francisco Bay Area warehouse fire pleads guilty, avoiding second trialUpdated
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Man charged in deaths of 36 people in 2016 San Francisco Bay Area warehouse fire pleads guilty, avoiding second trial.
Most Popular
-
1
2021 Black Lake sturgeon season begins Feb. 6
-
2
Conservation officer impressed with ice fishing activity
-
3
Some anglers enjoying solid ice fishing
-
4
The 'vampire buck' - a rare and very unique trophy
-
5
Benzie County sees 8.3% more in deer license customers
-
6
Knights of Columbus donate locally
-
7
Baldwin resident plans 'Share the Warmth' event
-
8
Baldwin Promise Zone wins Inaugural Promise Keeper Award
-
9
COVID update: 58 receive vaccine in Lake County
-
10
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Returnables for Charity Campaign
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.