Alert: MLB moving All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to voting restrictions
Alert: MLB moving All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to voting restrictions
April 2, 2021
Updated: April 2, 2021 3:09 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — MLB moving All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to voting restrictions.
