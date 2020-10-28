https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Los-Angeles-Dodgers-win-first-World-Series-15680078.php
Alert: Los Angeles Dodgers win first World Series since 1988, beating Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 to end pandemic-shortened seasonUpdated
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers win first World Series since 1988, beating Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 to end pandemic-shortened season.
