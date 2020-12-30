https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Los-Angeles-County-surpasses-10-000-deaths-15836987.php
Alert: Los Angeles County surpasses 10,000 deaths from coronavirusUpdated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County surpasses 10,000 deaths from coronavirus.
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Are stun guns legal?
-
2
TV series features Marlborough
-
3
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
4
Evart hunter, angler enjoying impressive success
-
5
DAYS GONE BY: Historic Dunrovin Lodge
-
6
Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert star in 'Ratatouille' musical
-
7
Former Baldwin four-sport athlete set to play college disc golf
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.