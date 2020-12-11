https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Local-media-reports-Hong-Kong-media-tycoon-15793673.php
Alert: Local media reports Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been charged under national security lawUpdated
HONG KONG (AP) — Local media reports Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been charged under national security law.
