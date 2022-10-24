Alert: Leslie Jordan, comedian and Emmy-winning 'Will & Grace' actor, dies at 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie Jordan, comedian and Emmy-winning 'Will & Grace' actor, dies at 67.
- Reader says Reed City parents' behavior crosses the line
- Suspect charged with open murder in Lake County shooting
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- 96-year-old receives award for volunteer work
- Michigan family of 4 missing for a week found safe in Wisconsin
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- ELECTION: Michigan Senate districts 33, 34 race up for grabs
Most Popular
- Lake County’s Children’s Trust Fund will host a Drive Thru Trunk or Treat on Oct 31, for the...
- Starting this week, Baldwin Elementary School is passing out backpacks of food to every student...
- Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin presented a check for $1,000 to Communities Overcoming Violent...
- It wasn’t the most points Rock Mid-Peninsula had given up in a football game when it lost 82-26...