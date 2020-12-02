https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Kwanza-Hall-wins-runoff-election-to-15768526.php
Alert: Kwanza Hall wins runoff election to briefly fill seat in Congress of the late civil rights legend John LewisUpdated
ATLATNA (AP) — Kwanza Hall wins runoff election to briefly fill seat in Congress of the late civil rights legend John Lewis.
