Alert: Justice Department: Wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman arrested on US drug trafficking chargesUpdated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department: Wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman arrested on US drug trafficking charges.
