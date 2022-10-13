Alert: Jury rejects death penalty for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, meaning he will get life sentence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury rejects death penalty for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, meaning he will get life sentence.
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- Is Bigfoot 'exchanging presents' with a northern Michigan man?
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Suspects in Luther bank robbery arraigned
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Founders Day closes Baldwin's sesquicentennial celebration
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- Passing the torch: 75-year-old Cloud 9 Resort gets new owners
- Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin presented a check for $600 to the Baldwin Community Schools...
- Baldwin’s football team improved to 1-5 with a 42-20 win over Bear Lake on Friday.
- Baldwin’s junior high and varsity volleyball teams both scored 3-0 wins over Bear Lake on Tuesday...
- Host Baldwin on Thursday won the first set 25-22, but suffered with serve receive in the next...