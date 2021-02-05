https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Judges-rule-the-ICC-has-jurisdiction-in-15928045.php
Alert: Judges rule the ICC has jurisdiction in West Bank and Gaza, clearing way for potential war crime investigationsUpdated
JERUSALEM (AP) — Judges rule the ICC has jurisdiction in West Bank and Gaza, clearing way for potential war crime investigations.
