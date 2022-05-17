Alert: Judge suspends dormant 1931 Michigan law banning abortion ahead of US Supreme Court decision revisiting Roe v. Wade

DETROIT (AP) — Judge suspends dormant 1931 Michigan law banning abortion ahead of US Supreme Court decision revisiting Roe v. Wade.
