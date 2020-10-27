https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Judge-sides-with-Virginia-governor-who-15679101.php
Alert: Judge sides with Virginia governor who wants Robert E. Lee statue removed but gives opponents time to appealUpdated
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Judge sides with Virginia governor who wants Robert E. Lee statue removed but gives opponents time to appeal.
Most Popular
-
1
Evart resident strikes it rich with hunting and fishing
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
3
Fishing continues to be a struggle for anglers
-
4
Reader questions if some kept quiet about plot in Luther
-
5
Saddle Up Big Buck Contest begins
-
6
Webber officials continue discussion on camping, RV ordinance
-
7
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.