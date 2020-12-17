https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Judge-s-order-allows-all-San-Diego-15812328.php
Alert: Judge’s order allows all San Diego County restaurants to resume offering on-site dining with virus safety protocols.Published
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Judge’s order allows all San Diego County restaurants to resume offering on-site dining with virus safety protocols.
Most Popular
-
1
Elk Township requests additional ORV enforcemnet
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Are stun guns legal?
-
3
Woman arrested after array of animals found in home
-
4
Lake County Sportsman Club continues to grow
-
5
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
6
County approves FY2021 budget
-
7
Rotary Club of Baldwin announces winning bucks
-
8
Family: Black man shot by deputy held a sandwich, not a gun
-
9
Former Baldwin resident admitted to State Bar of Michigan
-
10
One person, canine found dead in trailer fire
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.