Alert: Judge rejects Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in Arizona governor's race, claims of intentional election misconduct

PHOENIX (AP) — Judge rejects Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in Arizona governor's race, claims of intentional election misconduct.
- Chase Creek Smokehouse contributes to LCSO holiday gift cards
- Free Christmas meal offered to Lake County community
- Lake County residents encouraged to confirm broadband access information
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- After Jan. 6: Congress born of chaos ends in achievement
- US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won't slow Santa's travels
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Chase Creek Smokehouse and Pat & Linda Ringler donated a portion of the Christmas gift cards...
- Hollister Senior Center in Baldwin and Michigan State University Extension have teamed up to...
- Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin presented a check for $500 to Caring Quilts of Covenant Community...