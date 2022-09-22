Alert: Judge puts Indiana’s abortion ban on hold, siding with opponents pushing lawsuit claiming it violates state constitution

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Judge puts Indiana’s abortion ban on hold, siding with opponents pushing lawsuit claiming it violates state constitution.
