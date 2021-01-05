https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Judge-bans-Proud-Boys-leader-from-nation-s-15848284.php
Alert: Judge bans Proud Boys leader from nation's capital after arrest on vandalism, weapons chargesUpdated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge bans Proud Boys leader from nation's capital after arrest on vandalism, weapons charges.
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers excited with 2021 fishing prospects
-
2
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
Lake County ballots rejected for variety of reasons
-
5
4 alternatives to The Mirror if you want more from your workout
-
6
WIliams recalls athletic excellent of Brandon Childress in two sports
-
7
Counselor killed breaking up fight at L.A.-area youth center
-
8
George Whitmore, legendary climber of El Capitan, dies at 89
-
9
Xcel Energy seeks rate increase to recover investments
-
10
Family asks for help in release of Kashmir separatist leader
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.