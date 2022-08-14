Alert: Josh Green wins Democratic nomination for governor in Hawaii primary election.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Green wins Democratic nomination for governor in Hawaii primary election.
- Marlborough ghost town documented in full-length film
- Idlewild Jazz and Blues Festival draws crowds
- Baldwin Street Fair to celebrate town's sesquicentennial
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Baldwin Elementary welcomes Diane VanAntwerp as new principal
- Man charged in death of co-worker at Michigan GM plant
- Lawsuit filed in exploding air bag death in Michigan
Most Popular
- According to the Chiefs' social media accounts, the team from Johnston, Iowa greeted the future...
- For the select few that can easily make their way south of the border to Ohio, back-to-school...
- A Gaylord man has been taken into custody for throwing a large rock from a moving vehicle and...
- The Artemis I mission is scheduled to lift off in late August, and there's a lot of buzz...