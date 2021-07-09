Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Jehan Sadat, 87, widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, has died in Egypt
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
Home
Forms
News
Sports
Obituaries
Outdoors
Classifieds
Opinion
E-Edition
Subscriber Services
Most Popular
Festival draws crowds: Luther Logging Days celebrates community
Doors open again: Seniors enjoy picnic at St. Ann's Senior Center
Williams Island/Idlewild beautification project receives $2,000 donation
4-H Community Center coming to Baldwin
Lake County Trial Court report
Irons woman dies in Manistee County crash
Michigan Secretary of State extends license branch hours
Raveloson, Cabral score 1st MLS goals in LA Galaxy victory
News
Alert: Jehan Sadat, 87, widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, has died in Egypt
July 9, 2021
Updated: July 9, 2021 5:22 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Comments
CAIRO (AP) — Jehan Sadat, 87, widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, has died in Egypt.
More News
4-H Community Center coming to Baldwin
BALDWIN — Community youth centers are incredibly important for a healthy, vibrant community. They...
33rd Annual Boats on the Boardwalk set for Aug. 7
TRAVERSE CITY — The Water Wonderland Chapter of The Antique & Classic Boat Society will host...
WSCC Muddy Fox Trot Is Back
SCOTTVILLE — The Muddy Fox Trot, a family-friendly 5K mud run with a boot camp style obstacle...
Hollister Park Recreation Committee announced July events
BALDWIN — The Hollister Park Recreation Committee, which is affiliated with the Village of...