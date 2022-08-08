Alert: Japanese technology giant SoftBank Group reports $23 billion loss in April-June quarter as value of investments sank

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology giant SoftBank Group reports $23 billion loss in April-June quarter as value of investments sank.
- Passing the torch: 75-year-old Cloud 9 Resort gets new owners
- Association of Black Judges of Michigan holds retreat at Idlewild
- Mid-Michigan Idlewilders hosts youth conference
- Lake County's last known living Civil War Vet to be honored
- DNR to host open house on Tin Cup Springs Equestrian Campground
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The story of Dr. Ossian Sweet
Most Popular
- When signing over the Cloud 9 Resort to new owners Monday, Rhonda Bueter reflected on the past 25...
- Santa was sporting a Hawaiian shirt, a pair of shorts, sandals and a beach hat, was a cool...
- Painting, dance, drama, poetry, an obstacle course and more, young people explored creative...
- For the past 12 years, a number of Lake County area churches have joined together to put deeds to...