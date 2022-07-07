Alert: Japanese broadcaster NHK says police captured male suspect at scene of apparent shooting of former Prime Minister Abe

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese broadcaster NHK says police captured male suspect at scene of apparent shooting of former Prime Minister Abe.
- Small town provides big fun at Luther Days
- Volunteers make difference for Lake County Habitat for Humanity
- Fishermen having major success
- Baldwin announces four home football games
- Lake County communities celebrate the Fourth of July
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Michigan State Police release photos of tent-nabbing suspects
- West Michigan RC Expo set for July 7-9
Most Popular
- Crimo has been charged with seven counts of first degree murder, one for each of the people...
- The announcement was made on the veteran actor's Twitter page Thursday afternoon.
- Hunger increases anger, the research shows, and also decreases levels of pleasure. Levels of...
- Thanks to hours and hours of work from nearly 60 volunteers this past spring, Lake County Habitat...