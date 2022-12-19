Alert: Jan. 6 panel gavels open final public meeting to consider criminal referrals against Donald Trump and associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jan. 6 panel gavels open final public meeting to consider criminal referrals against Donald Trump and associates.
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- Judge's 62nd home run ball sells for $1.5 million at auction
- US Forecast
- Alcohol use blamed for death of Bengals analyst Adam Zimmer
- EU reaches deal on emissions trading, social climate fund
- White Christmas predicted for northern Michigan
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- EU accuses Meta of antitrust breaches with classified ads
Most Popular
- After the devastating fire this past July which completely destroyed Luther Grocery, the big...
- Students from Baldwin Community Schools celebrated the holidays with an art exhibit and band...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Registration for the award-winning Michigan State University Extension Introduction to Lakes...