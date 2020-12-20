https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Italy-says-it-s-suspending-flights-from-15817329.php
Alert: Italy says it's suspending flights from Britain "to protect Italians" from the new coronavirus variantUpdated
ROME (AP) — Italy says it's suspending flights from Britain "to protect Italians" from the new coronavirus variant.
