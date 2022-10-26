Alert: Italy’s new far-right-led government of Giorgia Meloni easily wins 2nd and final vote of confidence in Parliament

ROME (AP) — Italy’s new far-right-led government of Giorgia Meloni easily wins 2nd and final vote of confidence in Parliament.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Unexplained deaths haunt Lake County's history
- ELECTION: Michigan Senate districts 33, 34 race up for grabs
- Here are some Halloween events scheduled in Lake County
- Reader says Reed City parents' behavior crosses the line
- 2022 Michigan winter forecast: NOAA releases weather predictions
- Farms in Chase, Tustin offer fall attractions
- Activity increases at sportsman club
Most Popular
- Steelhead, perch and walleye fishing seems to be the big draw for anglers right now.
- Lake County Star recounts four unexplained deaths in the wilderness of Lake County in the 1870s.
- From flaming, fiery reds to popping bright golds and yellows, this color season has not...
- A time of costumes, candy, imagination and fun, there are several occasions for kids to enjoy a...