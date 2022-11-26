Alert: Italian vice-premier: At least 8 dead following storm-driven landslide on southern island of Ischia

MILAN (AP) — Italian vice-premier: At least 8 dead following storm-driven landslide on southern island of Ischia.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Tom Lounsbury: 'Dynamic Duo' of Michigan’s Limited Firearms Zone
- Benefits set to help Lake County deputy treasurer with bills
- FINAL: Lake County unofficial election results 2022
- Crossroads Theatre Guild puts on "A Christmas Story"
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Are stun guns legal?
- Sportsman's Club dinner and raffle big success
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
Most Popular
- Baldwin Community Schools is pleased to announce students of the month for October.
- With Thanksgiving this week, people will enjoy good food and get together with friends and family...
- Baldwin’s middle school boys basketball team has gotten off to a 5-0 sta4t under coach Abe...
- Bre’Indel Watkins, Nate Shennon and Autumn Heighton are the three seniors for coach Rusty...