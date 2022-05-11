Alert: Israeli DM sorry over killing of Al Jazeera reporter, asks Palestinians to provide fatal bullet and promises full probe

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli DM sorry over killing of Al Jazeera reporter, asks Palestinians to provide fatal bullet and promises full probe.
- Blessing of the Bikes formed 50 years ago at St. Ann’s
- Lake County volunteer firefighter arraigned in arson case
- Michiganders warned not to eat PFAS-contaminated freshwater fish
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Chronic wasting disease found in a Mecosta Co. whitetail deer
- Baby wallaby missing from Detroit Zoo
- Baldwin competes in league meet
- Day-by-day approach to Spring Cleaning makes tasks easier
Most Popular
- No, this isn't a joke, there really is a Taco Bell musical coming to fruition.
- The county fairs and petting zoos across Michigan will look a little different in the foreseeable...
- Researchers are keeping an eye on several sharks, swordfish and other marine life along the...
- If you are looking for an escape from the unseasonably warm weather, taking a dip in the Great...