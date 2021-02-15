https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Iraqi-officials-3-rockets-hit-outside-15952224.php
Alert: Iraqi officials: 3 rockets hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, wounding at least 2 civilians, causing damageUpdated
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials: 3 rockets hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, wounding at least 2 civilians, causing damage.
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Celebrities with a Badge
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Packing a blade
-
3
Anglers celebrating free fishing this week
-
4
Lake County Trial Court report
-
5
DAYS GONE BY: Logging Railroads in Lake County
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
-
7
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
8
Mrs. LaVerta Florence Hood
-
9
Woman fatally struck by Amtrak train near New Haven station
-
10
Free Fishing Weekend set for Feb. 13 and 14
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.