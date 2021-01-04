https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Iranian-state-media-say-Tehran-has-started-15843882.php
Alert: Iranian state media say Tehran has started enriching uranium up to 20% at underground facility amid tensions with USUpdated
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media say Tehran has started enriching uranium up to 20% at underground facility amid tensions with US.
