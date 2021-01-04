https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Iranian-semiofficial-news-agencies-say-15844071.php
Alert: Iranian semiofficial news agencies say authorities arrest crew of seized South Korean-flagged tankerUpdated
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian semiofficial news agencies say authorities arrest crew of seized South Korean-flagged tanker.
