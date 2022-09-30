Alert: Iran's intelligence ministry says it has arrested nine foreigners over recent anti-hijab protests sweeping the country

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's intelligence ministry says it has arrested nine foreigners over recent anti-hijab protests sweeping the country.
