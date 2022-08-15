Alert: Iran's Foreign Ministry denies Tehran was involved in assault on Salman Rushdie, in first public statement on attack

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's Foreign Ministry denies Tehran was involved in assault on Salman Rushdie, in first public statement on attack.
