Alert: Inflation drops again in the European Union countries that use the euro currency but is still at a painful 9.2%

BRUSSELS (AP) — Inflation drops again in the European Union countries that use the euro currency but is still at a painful 9.2%.
- Church plans to build 'Memorial Prayer Chapel in Woods'
- Lake County deputies recognized at 2022 award ceremony
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, December 2022
- Sled dog derby returns to Baldwin for second year
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Bread of Life Pantry in Baldwin increases families served in 2022
- Aaron Rohde connects students with the spirituality of music
Most Popular
- During a recent award ceremony, the Lake County Sheriff's Office recognized deputies who have...
- It was a memorable year in 2022 for Lake County Sports.
- The Baldwin boys basketball team was set to return to action Thursday of this week at home...
- Winter storm causes cancelations over holiday weekend leaving snow, slick roads.