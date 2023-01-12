Alert: Industry group reports China's auto sales rose 9.5% to 23.6 million in 2022 despite fall in December (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the data was for 2020.)

BEIJING (AP) — Industry group reports China's auto sales rose 9.5% to 23.6 million in 2022 despite fall in December (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the data was for 2020.).
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Debunking 20 legal and traffic myths
- Idlewild's famed Hotel Casa Blanca being restored
- DAYS GONE BY: Judge Ernest Nichoson of Luther
- Baldwin dumps MCE, ready for Mesick
- The waiting game: Anglers looking for safe ice
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- Baldwin boys team defeats Walkerville
Most Popular
- Evergreen Covenant Church, in Branch, plans to build a 'Memorial Prayer Chapel in Woods' which...
- Last year's sled dog derby in Baldwin was such a hit, organizers are thrilled to continue the...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Bread of Life Pantry in Baldwin continues to serve those in the community in need of a helping...